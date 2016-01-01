Dr. Alguire has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kathryn Alguire, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kathryn Alguire, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Muskegon, MI. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mercy Health - Hackley Campus, Mercy Health Lakeshore Campus, North Ottawa Community Health System and Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.
Locations
Muskegon Office1440 E Sherman Blvd Ste 200, Muskegon, MI 49444 Directions (231) 737-3469
Cancer & Hematology Centers6425 Harvey St, Norton Shores, MI 49444 Directions (203) 238-2691
Cancer & Hematology Centers of Western Michigan - Michigan Street145 Michigan St NE Ste 3100, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Directions (616) 954-9800
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health - Hackley Campus
- Mercy Health Lakeshore Campus
- North Ottawa Community Health System
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Kathryn Alguire, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English
Education & Certifications
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alguire accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alguire has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alguire has seen patients for Neutropenia, Breast Cancer and Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alguire on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Alguire. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alguire.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alguire, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alguire appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.