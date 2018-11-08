Dr. Kathryn Ackerman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ackerman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kathryn Ackerman, MD
Overview
Dr. Kathryn Ackerman, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Waltham, MA. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Sports Medicine. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Boston Children's Hospital.
Dr. Ackerman works at
Locations
-
1
Orthopedic Center9 Hope Ave, Waltham, MA 02453 Directions (617) 355-6021
-
2
Spine and Sports Program319 Longwood Ave, Boston, MA 02115 Directions (617) 355-3501
Hospital Affiliations
- Boston Children's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Fallon Community Health Plan
- Principal Financial Group
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ackerman?
Dr. Ackerman is patient, caring and thorough. She always listens to my concerns and helps to put together a plan that focuses on health and wellness in addition to taking into consideration goals of my sports and activities. Dr. Ackerman is an excellent physician and I would highly recommend her to any friend or family member looking for a doctor who specializes in Sports Medicine and/or female athlete health and wellness.
About Dr. Kathryn Ackerman, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1124046644
Education & Certifications
- Brigham & Womens Hospital
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine
- Cornell University
- Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ackerman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ackerman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ackerman works at
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Ackerman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ackerman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ackerman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ackerman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.