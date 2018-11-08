See All Sports Medicine Doctors in Waltham, MA
Dr. Kathryn Ackerman, MD

Sports Medicine
4 (25)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Kathryn Ackerman, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Waltham, MA. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Sports Medicine. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Boston Children's Hospital.

Dr. Ackerman works at Boston Children's Hospital at Waltham in Waltham, MA with other offices in Boston, MA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Orthopedic Center
    9 Hope Ave, Waltham, MA 02453 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 355-6021
  2. 2
    Spine and Sports Program
    319 Longwood Ave, Boston, MA 02115 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 355-3501

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Boston Children's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

VAP Lipid Testing
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anxiety
VAP Lipid Testing
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anxiety

VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Concussion Treatment Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Disordered Eating Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hormone Imbalance Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypothalamic Amenorrhea Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Sports-Related Concussion Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Fallon Community Health Plan
    • Principal Financial Group

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Nov 08, 2018
    Dr. Ackerman is patient, caring and thorough. She always listens to my concerns and helps to put together a plan that focuses on health and wellness in addition to taking into consideration goals of my sports and activities. Dr. Ackerman is an excellent physician and I would highly recommend her to any friend or family member looking for a doctor who specializes in Sports Medicine and/or female athlete health and wellness.
    Boston, MA — Nov 08, 2018
    About Dr. Kathryn Ackerman, MD

    Specialties
    • Sports Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1124046644
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Brigham & Womens Hospital
    Internship
    • Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
    Medical Education
    • Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Cornell University
    Board Certifications
    • Sports Medicine
