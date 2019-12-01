Dr. Gold has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kathrine Gold, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kathrine Gold, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from St Georges U and is affiliated with Woodhull Medical and Mental Health Center.
Dr. Gold works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Kathrine A Gold MD Pc, Brooklyn ,ny5 Debevoise St, Brooklyn, NY 11206 Directions (718) 963-2254Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Woodhull Medical and Mental Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
- Health First Health Plans
- Healthfirst
- Locals (any local)
- Medicaid
- MetroPlus Health Plan
- Oxford Health Plans
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gold?
Dr. Gold has been incredible and attentive to all of my needs. Despite her busy office and schedule she took the time to hear out my health concerns and come up with a treatment plan tailored to me, making sure to schedule follow up appointments to track my progress. She has been incredible helpful and great to work with.
About Dr. Kathrine Gold, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1982604310
Education & Certifications
- St Vincents Catholic Mc
- Jamaica Hosp Mc
- St Georges U
- Long Island University / Post Campus
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gold accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gold has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gold works at
Dr. Gold speaks Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Gold. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gold.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gold, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gold appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.