Dr. Kathrine Gold, MD

Internal Medicine
4 (16)
Call for new patient details
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Kathrine Gold, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from St Georges U and is affiliated with Woodhull Medical and Mental Health Center.

Dr. Gold works at KATHRINE A GOLD MD PC, BROOKLYN ,NY in Brooklyn, NY.

Locations

  1. 1
    Kathrine A Gold MD Pc, Brooklyn ,ny
    5 Debevoise St, Brooklyn, NY 11206 (718) 963-2254
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 3:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Woodhull Medical and Mental Health Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 01, 2019
    Dr. Gold has been incredible and attentive to all of my needs. Despite her busy office and schedule she took the time to hear out my health concerns and come up with a treatment plan tailored to me, making sure to schedule follow up appointments to track my progress. She has been incredible helpful and great to work with.
    About Dr. Kathrine Gold, MD

    Internal Medicine
    24 years of experience
    English, Spanish
    1982604310
    Education & Certifications

    St Vincents Catholic Mc
    Jamaica Hosp Mc
    St Georges U
    Long Island University / Post Campus
