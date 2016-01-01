Dr. Kathrina Chua, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chua is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kathrina Chua, MD
Dr. Kathrina Chua, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Dover, DE. They graduated from University Of The Philippines Manila, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus.
Bayhealth Medical Center640 S State St, Dover, DE 19901 Directions (302) 744-7994
- Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Hematology
- University Of The Philippines Manila, College Of Medicine
- Hematology
Dr. Chua has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chua accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chua has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chua has seen patients for Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Anemia and Venous Embolism and Thrombosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chua on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
