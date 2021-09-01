Overview

Dr. Kathrin Nicolacakis, MD is a Pulmonologist in Twinsburg, OH. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic, Hillcrest Hospital, Marymount Hospital and South Pointe Hospital.



Dr. Nicolacakis works at Twinsburg Family Health and Surgery Center in Twinsburg, OH. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Asthma and Wheezing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.