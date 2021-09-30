See All Neurologists in Saratoga Springs, NY
Dr. Kathrin LaFaver, MD

Neurological Movement Disorders
4 (32)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Kathrin LaFaver, MD is a Movement Disorder Neurology Specialist in Saratoga Springs, NY. They specialize in Neurological Movement Disorders, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University Of Freiburg Medical School and is affiliated with Saratoga Hospital.

Dr. LaFaver works at Saratoga Hospital Medical Group - Neurology in Saratoga Springs, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Gait Abnormality along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Saratoga Hospital Medical Group - Neurology
    6 Care Ln Ste 103, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (518) 693-4629

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Saratoga Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gait Abnormality
Dystonia
Parkinson's Disease
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Huntington's Disease Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Corticobasal Degeneration Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Lewy Body Dementia Chevron Icon
Movement Disorders Chevron Icon
Multiple System Atrophy Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Movement Disorders Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Illinois
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • HAP Insurance
    • HealthLink
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • HFN
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Sep 30, 2021
    This doctor has already been more helpful to me in a single visit than the neurologist I saw for the past three years. She takes time to listen and ordered testing to get to the root of my problem. I look forward to seeing her again!
    Sep 30, 2021
    About Dr. Kathrin LaFaver, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurological Movement Disorders
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, German
    NPI Number
    • 1528188836
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • NATIONAL INSTITUTE OF HEALTH
    Internship
    • Mayo Clinic
    Medical Education
    • University Of Freiburg Medical School
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kathrin LaFaver, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. LaFaver is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. LaFaver has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. LaFaver has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. LaFaver works at Saratoga Hospital Medical Group - Neurology in Saratoga Springs, NY. View the full address on Dr. LaFaver’s profile.

    Dr. LaFaver has seen patients for Gait Abnormality, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. LaFaver on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    32 patients have reviewed Dr. LaFaver. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. LaFaver.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. LaFaver, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. LaFaver appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
