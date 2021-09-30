Dr. Kathrin LaFaver, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. LaFaver is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kathrin LaFaver, MD
Dr. Kathrin LaFaver, MD is a Movement Disorder Neurology Specialist in Saratoga Springs, NY. They specialize in Neurological Movement Disorders, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University Of Freiburg Medical School and is affiliated with Saratoga Hospital.
Saratoga Hospital Medical Group - Neurology6 Care Ln Ste 103, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866 Directions (518) 693-4629
- Saratoga Hospital
This doctor has already been more helpful to me in a single visit than the neurologist I saw for the past three years. She takes time to listen and ordered testing to get to the root of my problem. I look forward to seeing her again!
- Neurological Movement Disorders
- 17 years of experience
- English, German
- 1528188836
- NATIONAL INSTITUTE OF HEALTH
- Mayo Clinic
- University Of Freiburg Medical School
- Neurology
