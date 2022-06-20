See All Psychiatrists in Wilmington, DE
Dr. Kathlyn Rowen, MD

Psychiatry
4.5 (23)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Kathlyn Rowen, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Wilmington, DE. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital.

Dr. Rowen works at Richard M Plotzker M.d. in Wilmington, DE. They frequently treat conditions like Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Major Depressive Disorder and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Richard M Plotzker M.d.
    3411 Silverside Rd Ste 109, Wilmington, DE 19810 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (302) 529-5760
  2. 2
    3521 Silverside Rd Ste 2C, Wilmington, DE 19810 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (302) 529-5760

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Christiana Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Mania Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.4
Average provider rating
Based on 23 ratings
Patient Ratings (23)
5 Star
(19)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Kathlyn Rowen, MD

Specialties
  • Psychiatry
Years of Experience
  • 37 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1649300179
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Kathlyn Rowen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rowen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Rowen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Rowen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Rowen works at Richard M Plotzker M.d. in Wilmington, DE. View the full address on Dr. Rowen’s profile.

Dr. Rowen has seen patients for Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Major Depressive Disorder and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rowen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

23 patients have reviewed Dr. Rowen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rowen.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rowen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rowen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

