Dr. Kathlyn Rowen, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Wilmington, DE. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital.



Dr. Rowen works at Richard M Plotzker M.d. in Wilmington, DE. They frequently treat conditions like Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Major Depressive Disorder and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

