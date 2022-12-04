Overview

Dr. Kathleen Yang, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Corvallis, OR. They specialize in Oncology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center, Mckenzie-willamette Medical Center, Mercy Medical Center, Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend, Samaritan Albany General Hospital and Samaritan Pacific Communities Hospital.



Dr. Yang works at Texas Breast Specialists in Corvallis, OR with other offices in Eugene, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer, Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic and Uterine Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.