Super Profile

Dr. Kathleen Yang, MD

Oncology
5 (38)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Kathleen Yang, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Corvallis, OR. They specialize in Oncology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center, Mckenzie-willamette Medical Center, Mercy Medical Center, Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend, Samaritan Albany General Hospital and Samaritan Pacific Communities Hospital.

Dr. Yang works at Texas Breast Specialists in Corvallis, OR with other offices in Eugene, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer, Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic and Uterine Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Willamette Valley Cancer Institute & Research Center
    444 NW Elks Dr, Corvallis, OR 97330 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (541) 754-1256
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Willamette Valley Cancer Institute & Research Center
    520 Country Club Pkwy, Eugene, OR 97401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (541) 683-5001
    Monday
    7:30am - 6:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 6:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 6:30pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 6:30pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 6:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center
  • Mckenzie-willamette Medical Center
  • Mercy Medical Center
  • Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend
  • Samaritan Albany General Hospital
  • Samaritan Pacific Communities Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Gynecologic Cancer
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic
Uterine Cancer
Gynecologic Cancer
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic
Uterine Cancer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gynecologic Cancer
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic
Uterine Cancer
Ovarian Cancer
Vaginal Cancer
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Breast Cancer
Cancer Screening
Cervical Cancer
Colorectal Cancer
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP)
Fallopian Tube Cancer
Hysterectomy - Open
Hysteroscopy
Lung Cancer
Neutropenia
Oral Cancer Screening
Peritoneal Cancer
Secondary Malignancies
Skin Screenings
Vulvar Cancer
Vulvectomy
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Bladder Cancer
Bowenoid Papulosis
Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Colporrhaphy
Colposcopy
Destruction or Excision of Vaginal Lesions
Endocervical Curettage
ENT Cancer
Excision of Cervix
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer
Gallbladder Cancer
Kidney Cancer
Liver Cancer
Lumpectomy
Lymphoma, Large-Cell
Lymphosarcoma
Marginal Zone Lymphoma
Melanoma
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Metastatic Breast Cancer
Neuroendocrine Tumors
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
Pancreatic Cancer
Pleural Cancer
Reticulosarcoma
Salpingo-Oophorectomy With Robotic Assistance
Secondary Hypertension
Skin Cancer
Small Intestine Cancer
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
Thoracentesis
Tonsil Cancer
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • MultiPlan

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 38 ratings
    Patient Ratings (38)
    5 Star
    (36)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 04, 2022
    My experience with dr Yang was amazing. Thorough and direct. I didn’t have many questions about my surgery but what I did have she explained and and answered. Highly recommend.
    About Dr. Kathleen Yang, MD

