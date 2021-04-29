Dr. Kathleen Woschkolup, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Woschkolup is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kathleen Woschkolup, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kathleen Woschkolup, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Greenville, SC. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Francis Downtown.
Dr. Woschkolup works at
Locations
-
1
Bon Secours Neurology131 Commonwealth Dr Ste 240, Greenville, SC 29615 Directions (864) 516-1170
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Francis Downtown
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Woschkolup?
Everyone in the Office were so friendly and helpful to my husband and to me. I had prayed for several years for God to lead me to a wonderful Neurologist, and He did just that. Dr Kathleen Waschkolup is by far the best Doctor I have ever had! I have already recommended her to several friends and family, and will continue to do so. I’ve been her patient for about 5 years, and she has helped me so much! I hope to continue to maintain that relationship for many years to come.
About Dr. Kathleen Woschkolup, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1003013616
Education & Certifications
- AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Woschkolup has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Woschkolup accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Woschkolup has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Woschkolup works at
Dr. Woschkolup has seen patients for Insomnia, Parkinson's Disease and Dystonia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Woschkolup on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Woschkolup. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Woschkolup.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Woschkolup, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Woschkolup appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.