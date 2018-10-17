Overview

Dr. Kathleen Wong, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Fayetteville, AR. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from PA STATE UNIV COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Washington Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Wong works at Bridges To Well Being LLC in Fayetteville, AR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.