Dr. Kathleen Wong, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Fayetteville, AR. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from PA STATE UNIV COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Washington Regional Medical Center.
Dr Kathleen M Wong28 W Sunbridge Dr, Fayetteville, AR 72703 Directions (479) 301-2284
Bridges to Wellbeing, LLC127 W SUNBRIDGE DR, Fayetteville, AR 72703 Directions (479) 301-2284
- Washington Regional Medical Center
How was your appointment with Dr. Wong?
Dr. Wong is very attentive and suggests therapeutic interventions that are appropriate for what the patient is encountering at the time. She is very knowledgeable of medications and therapy and always available to listen and help with any new issues that may have arisen. I have referred many people who have all been successfully helped by Dr. Wong.
- Psychiatry
- 28 years of experience
- English
- Barnes Jewish Hospital
- Washington University
- PA STATE UNIV COLL OF MED
Dr. Wong has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wong accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Wong. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wong.
