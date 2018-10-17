See All Psychiatrists in Fayetteville, AR
Dr. Kathleen Wong, MD

Psychiatry
4 (5)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Kathleen Wong, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Fayetteville, AR. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from PA STATE UNIV COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Washington Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Wong works at Bridges To Well Being LLC in Fayetteville, AR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dr Kathleen M Wong
    28 W Sunbridge Dr, Fayetteville, AR 72703 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (479) 301-2284
  2. 2
    Bridges to Wellbeing, LLC
    127 W SUNBRIDGE DR, Fayetteville, AR 72703 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (479) 301-2284

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Washington Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Psychological Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychological Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychiatric Evaluation

Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • QualChoice

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Kathleen Wong, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • 28 years of experience
    • English
    • 1427061175
    Education & Certifications

    • Barnes Jewish Hospital
    • Washington University
    Medical Education
    • PA STATE UNIV COLL OF MED
