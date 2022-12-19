See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Oak Park, IL
Dr. Kathleen Weber, MD

Orthopedic Sports Medicine
5 (142)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Kathleen Weber, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in Oak Park, IL. They completed their fellowship with Sports Medicine - University of California - San Diego Medical Center

Dr. Weber works at Midwest Podiatry Services - Oak Park in Oak Park, IL with other offices in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Rush Oak Park Medical Office Building
    610 S Maple Ave Ste 1550, Oak Park, IL 60304 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 361-2111
  2. 2
    Midwest Orthopaedics At Rush LLC
    1611 W Harrison St Ste 400, Chicago, IL 60612 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 563-5000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Rush Oak Park Hospital
  • Rush University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Musculoskeletal Function Test
Concussion
Fluoroscopic-Guided Hip Injection
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Concussion
Fluoroscopic-Guided Hip Injection

Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Fluoroscopic-Guided Hip Injection Chevron Icon
Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Platelet-Rich Plasma Injection (PRP) Chevron Icon
Sacroiliac Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Ultrasound-Guided Injection Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 142 ratings
    Patient Ratings (142)
    5 Star
    (135)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Kathleen Weber, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Sports Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1285612259
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Sports Medicine - University of California - San Diego Medical Center
    Residency
    • Rush University Medical Center
    Internship
    • Internal Medicine - Rush University Medical Center
    Undergraduate School
    • College Of Mount St. Joseph
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kathleen Weber, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Weber has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Weber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    142 patients have reviewed Dr. Weber. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weber.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

