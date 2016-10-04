Overview

Dr. Kathleen Wasylik, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED.



Dr. Wasylik works at Physician Partners of America Minimally Invasive Spine Group in Tampa, FL with other offices in Odessa, FL, Sarasota, FL, Clearwater, FL and St Petersburg, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Otitis Media, Ear Tube Placement and Adenoidectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.