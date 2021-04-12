Overview

Dr. Kathleen Vine, MD is a Dermatologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital.



Dr. Vine works at Flatiron Dermatology in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Actinic Keratosis and Dry Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.