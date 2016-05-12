See All General Dentists in Sterling Heights, MI
Dr. Kathleen Vani, DDS Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Kathleen Vani, DDS

Dentistry
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Kathleen Vani, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Sterling Heights, MI. 

Dr. Vani works at Wood Chiropractic Clinic in Sterling Heights, MI with other offices in Shelby Township, MI. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Wood Chiropractic Clinic
    43901 Van Dyke Ave, Sterling Heights, MI 48314 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (586) 262-6024
  2. 2
    Vani, Kathleen DDS
    52133 Van Dyke Ave, Shelby Township, MI 48316 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (586) 884-7452
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • MetLife

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Vani?

    May 12, 2016
    Dr. Vani is (for some reason) one of those people that you feel you can trust...A rare find these days...
    Matt Campbell in Shelby Township — May 12, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Kathleen Vani, DDS
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Kathleen Vani, DDS?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Vani to family and friends

    Dr. Vani's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Vani

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Kathleen Vani, DDS.

    About Dr. Kathleen Vani, DDS

    Specialties
    • Dentistry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1942289707
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kathleen Vani, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Vani has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Vani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Vani has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vani.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Kathleen Vani, DDS?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.