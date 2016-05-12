Dr. Kathleen Vani, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kathleen Vani, DDS
Overview
Dr. Kathleen Vani, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Sterling Heights, MI.
Dr. Vani works at
Locations
Wood Chiropractic Clinic43901 Van Dyke Ave, Sterling Heights, MI 48314 Directions (586) 262-6024
Vani, Kathleen DDS52133 Van Dyke Ave, Shelby Township, MI 48316 Directions (586) 884-7452
- MetLife
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Vani is (for some reason) one of those people that you feel you can trust...A rare find these days...
About Dr. Kathleen Vani, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- 1942289707
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vani has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
