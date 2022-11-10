Overview

Dr. Kathleen Van Valkenburg, MD is an Other Provider in Garden City, NY. They specialize in Other, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital, North Shore University Hospital Syosset, NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island and St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.



Dr. Van Valkenburg works at SightMD in Garden City, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.