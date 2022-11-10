See All Other Doctors in Garden City, NY
Dr. Kathleen Van Valkenburg, MD

Other
5 (119)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Kathleen Van Valkenburg, MD is an Other Provider in Garden City, NY. They specialize in Other, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital, North Shore University Hospital Syosset, NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island and St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.

Dr. Van Valkenburg works at SightMD in Garden City, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    SightMD NY Garden City Franklin Avenue
    520 Franklin Ave Ste 251, Garden City, NY 11530 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 742-3937

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • North Shore University Hospital
  • North Shore University Hospital Syosset
  • NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island
  • St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 119 ratings
    Patient Ratings (119)
    5 Star
    (106)
    4 Star
    (8)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Nov 10, 2022
    Dr Van Valkenburg has been my provider for many years. She is thoughtful, takes time listening to my concerns and explains her diagnosis clearly. Yesterday she took me on an emergency basis and was excellent in relieving my concern and providing a diagnosis and treatment.
    J. L. — Nov 10, 2022
    About Dr. Kathleen Van Valkenburg, MD

    • Other
    • 36 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1316037369
    Education & Certifications

    • North Shore U Hosp Cornell MC
    • Columbia U Overlook Hosp
    • NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED
    Frequently Asked Questions

