Dr. Kathleen Trebian, MD
Super Profile

Dr. Kathleen Trebian, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
5 (50)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Kathleen Trebian, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Milwaukee, WI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Med Coll of WI and is affiliated with Ascension Columbia Saint Mary's Hospital Milwaukee.

Dr. Trebian works at Lakeside OB/GYN in Milwaukee, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Abnormal Uterine Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Lakeside Obgyn Sc
    2524 E Webster Pl Ste 303, Milwaukee, WI 53211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (414) 271-1116

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Columbia Saint Mary's Hospital Milwaukee

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies

Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Cervical Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain During Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • WEA Trust
    • WPS Health Insurance

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 50 ratings
    Patient Ratings (50)
    5 Star
    (49)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 26, 2022
    Dr. T has been my physician for a few years ever since moving to Wisconsin. She has always had superior bedside manner, professionalism and the most delightful personality. I always feel listened to. Her staff (Terri) is amazing. Recently I gave birth to my first child and it was a dream 5 star experience. Everything not only went smoothly and the positive birth experience that everyone wants, but I feel that it exceeded every expectation and goal that I had. I am so grateful that Dr. T was my physician throughout the entire process. She made me feel educated, informed and most importantly, she listened to my concerns. She even visited us on her day off to check in on everything. Thank you so much Dr. T and Terri! Highly Recommended. Thank you again! -Quinn's Mommy
    Quinn's Mom — Sep 26, 2022
    About Dr. Kathleen Trebian, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    1326092693
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Med Coll of WI
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Wisconsin
