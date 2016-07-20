See All Oncologists in Somerville, NJ
Dr. Kathleen Toomey, MD

Medical Oncology
Dr. Kathleen Toomey, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Somerville, NJ. They graduated from University of Bologna, Italy and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset.

Dr. Toomey works at Astera Cancer Care in Somerville, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer, Purpura and Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    The Steeplechase Cancer Center
    30 Rehill Ave Ste 3400, Somerville, NJ 08876 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (866) 916-4938

  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset

Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Purpura
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
All Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Cancer Pain Management Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Chemotherapy Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Intrathecal Chemotherapy Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Larynx Conditions Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Melanoma
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Targeted Therapy for Hematologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Thymomas Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Thymomas
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon

Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Kathleen Toomey, MD
  • Medical Oncology
  • English, Chinese and Italian
  • 1720087752
  • UMDNJ - Rutgers Med Sch|University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey
  • St. Peter's Med Ctr, New Brunswick, NJ
  • University of Bologna, Italy
  • Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Dr. Kathleen Toomey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Toomey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Toomey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Toomey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Toomey works at Astera Cancer Care in Somerville, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Toomey’s profile.

Dr. Toomey has seen patients for Breast Cancer, Purpura and Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Toomey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

17 patients have reviewed Dr. Toomey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Toomey.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Toomey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Toomey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

