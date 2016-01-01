Dr. Toomey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kathleen Toomey, MD
Overview
Dr. Kathleen Toomey, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF PSYCHOLOGY.
Dr. Toomey works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Fulton County Board of Health10 Park Place South Se, Atlanta, GA 30303 Directions (404) 613-1205
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Toomey?
About Dr. Kathleen Toomey, MD
- Family Medicine
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1407293889
Education & Certifications
- HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF PSYCHOLOGY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Toomey works at
Dr. Toomey has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Toomey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Toomey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Toomey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.