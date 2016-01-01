Dr. Tierney-Oconnor has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kathleen Tierney-Oconnor, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kathleen Tierney-Oconnor, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE.
Dr. Tierney-Oconnor works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
North Shore Center for Plastic Surgery833 Northern Blvd Ste 110, Great Neck, NY 11021 Directions (516) 504-0606
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tierney-Oconnor?
About Dr. Kathleen Tierney-Oconnor, MD
- Pediatrics
- 30 years of experience
- English, French
- 1295874741
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tierney-Oconnor accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tierney-Oconnor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tierney-Oconnor works at
Dr. Tierney-Oconnor speaks French.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Tierney-Oconnor. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tierney-Oconnor.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tierney-Oconnor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tierney-Oconnor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.