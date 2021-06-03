Dr. Thomas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kathleen Thomas, DO
Dr. Kathleen Thomas, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Noblesville, IN. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Community Hospital Anderson, Community Hospital North and Riverview Health.
Community Physician Network - Family Medicine & Pediatric Care9669 E 146th St Ste 250, Noblesville, IN 46060 Directions (317) 621-1340
Rheumatology Associates PC8902 N Meridian St Ste 210, Indianapolis, IN 46260 Directions (317) 844-6444
- Community Hospital Anderson
- Community Hospital North
- Riverview Health
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
After trying to find another rheumatologist when I moved 3.5 hours away from Dr. Thomas, I called her office to ask her if I could please keep seeing her, even though I was so far away. I told her I tried another doctor in my area, but after almost TEN MONTHS, I was still not prescribed any medication for my RA. I had been her patient for over ten years and she welcomed me back with no hesitation. I walked out of her office with two biologic shots that I had been begging the "new" doctor to prescribe. Anyone that says she does not care, has not seen her for decades - she cares more than any physician I have ever seen.
- Rheumatology
- English
- LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Rheumatology
