Dr. Kathleen Tate, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tate is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kathleen Tate, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kathleen Tate, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Aurora, CO. They specialize in Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Colorado and is affiliated with The Medical Center of Aurora.
Dr. Tate works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Dr. Kathleen Tate, MD1421 S Potomac St Ste 210, Aurora, CO 80012 Directions (303) 963-0427
Hospital Affiliations
- The Medical Center of Aurora
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- Triwest
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tate?
I absolutely love and adore Dr. Tate. She went above and beyond for me numerous times and is BY FAR the most genuine and caring doctor I have ever met. If I ever moved, hopefully I am rich enough to fly her out to nurture me through another pregnancy, and deliver another healthy baby . THANK YOU DR. TATE! 5 stars just isn’t enough, you deserve an infinite amount!
About Dr. Kathleen Tate, MD
- Gynecology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1588636716
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University Medical Center
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
- University Of Colorado
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tate has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tate accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tate has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tate works at
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Tate. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tate.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tate, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tate appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.