Dr. Kathleen Sullivan, MD
Dr. Kathleen Sullivan, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Chico, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University of Nebraska at Lincoln.
North Valley Pediatric Assocs194 Cohasset Rd, Chico, CA 95926 Directions (530) 893-2303Monday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
We LOVE her and her staff. She has been our boys pediatrician for 7 plus years. Great bedside manner, caring and thorough. Very grateful we found her.
- Pediatrics
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1245236199
- Phoenix Childrens Hospital
- University of Nebraska at Lincoln
Dr. Sullivan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sullivan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sullivan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sullivan speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Sullivan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sullivan.
