See All Psychiatrists in Reno, NV
Dr. Kathleen Stoll, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Kathleen Stoll, MD

Psychiatry
4.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Kathleen Stoll, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Reno, NV. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEVADA AT LAS VEGAS.

Dr. Stoll works at Reno Psychiatric Associates in Reno, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Reno Psychiatric Associates
    6151 Lakeside Dr Ste 2001, Reno, NV 89511 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (775) 329-4284
  2. 2
    Sierra Nevada Cosmetic and Laser Surgery
    540 W Plumb Ln Ste 120, Reno, NV 89509 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (775) 432-2200

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Stoll?

    Jun 30, 2022
    Dr. Stoll is the absolute best in her profession!! She is not only kind, compassionate and caring but I have never met a Doctor in her field that has so much knowledge about medications , the best ones for the specific individual and all potential side effects!! She obviously keeps up with her education, allowing Dr. Stoll to provide More than Excellent Care ! 10 stars plus
    Lynn — Jun 30, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Kathleen Stoll, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Kathleen Stoll, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Stoll to family and friends

    Dr. Stoll's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Stoll

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Kathleen Stoll, MD.

    About Dr. Kathleen Stoll, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1588779938
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF NEVADA AT LAS VEGAS
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kathleen Stoll, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stoll is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Stoll has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Stoll has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Stoll works at Reno Psychiatric Associates in Reno, NV. View the full address on Dr. Stoll’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Stoll. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stoll.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stoll, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stoll appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Kathleen Stoll, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.