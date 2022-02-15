See All Dermatologists in Brookfield, WI
Dr. Kathleen Stokes, MD

Dermatology
3.5 (34)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Kathleen Stokes, MD is a Dermatologist in Brookfield, WI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital - Elmbrook Campus, Aurora Saint Lukes Medical Center and Froedtert Hospital.

Dr. Stokes works at Affiliated Dermatologists in Brookfield, WI with other offices in Germantown, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Shingles, Dermatitis and Herpes Simplex Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dermatology
    13800 W North Ave Ste 100, Brookfield, WI 53005 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (262) 754-4888
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Affiliated Dermatologists
    N96W17035 Division Rd Ste A, Germantown, WI 53022 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (262) 754-4488
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital - Elmbrook Campus
  • Aurora Saint Lukes Medical Center
  • Froedtert Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Shingles
Dermatitis
Herpes Simplex Infection
Shingles
Dermatitis
Herpes Simplex Infection

Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Erythema Multiforme Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Alliance Health Care
    • Ambetter
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Dean Health Plan, Inc.
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HealthEOS
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • Network Health
    • Pekin Insurance
    • Thrivent Financial
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WEA Trust
    • Wisconsin Physicians Service
    • WPS Health Insurance

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 34 ratings
    Patient Ratings (34)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Feb 15, 2022
    Dr. Stokes is one of the best dermatologists in the area. She was caring and very professional. She explained the procedure and took time to listen to me. I would highly recommend her.
    chris — Feb 15, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Kathleen Stokes, MD
    About Dr. Kathleen Stokes, MD

    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1578556106
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Medical College of Wisconsin
    Residency
    • Medical College of Wisconsin
    Medical Education
    • Medical College of Wisconsin
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
