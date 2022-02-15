Overview

Dr. Kathleen Stokes, MD is a Dermatologist in Brookfield, WI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital - Elmbrook Campus, Aurora Saint Lukes Medical Center and Froedtert Hospital.



Dr. Stokes works at Affiliated Dermatologists in Brookfield, WI with other offices in Germantown, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Shingles, Dermatitis and Herpes Simplex Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.