Dr. Kathleen Stickney, MD
Dr. Kathleen Stickney, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON and is affiliated with Swedish First Hill Campus.
The Polyclinic Northgate Plaza904 7th Ave, Seattle, WA 98104 Directions (206) 329-1760Monday6:30am - 7:00pmTuesday6:30am - 7:00pmWednesday6:30am - 7:00pmThursday6:30am - 7:00pmFriday6:30am - 7:00pm
- Swedish First Hill Campus
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Great experience! Super compassionate and talented surgeon.
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 37 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Stickney has seen patients for Parathyroid (Gland) Disease, Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant and Parathyroidectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stickney on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
