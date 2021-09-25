Overview

Dr. Kathleen Stickney, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON and is affiliated with Swedish First Hill Campus.



Dr. Stickney works at The Polyclinic Madison Center in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Parathyroid (Gland) Disease, Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant and Parathyroidectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.