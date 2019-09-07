Overview

Dr. Kathleen Sterling, MD is an Urology Specialist in Germantown, MD. They specialize in Urology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIV OF MD SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Holy Cross Germantown Hospital and Suburban Hospital.



Dr. Sterling works at Chesapeake Urology Associates in Germantown, MD with other offices in Bethesda, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Incontinence, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Bladder Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.