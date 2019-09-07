See All Urologists in Germantown, MD
Dr. Kathleen Sterling, MD

Urology
3.7 (15)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Kathleen Sterling, MD is an Urology Specialist in Germantown, MD. They specialize in Urology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIV OF MD SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Holy Cross Germantown Hospital and Suburban Hospital.

Dr. Sterling works at Chesapeake Urology Associates in Germantown, MD with other offices in Bethesda, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Incontinence, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Bladder Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Germantown
    19851 Observation Dr Ste 455, Germantown, MD 20876 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 933-9660
    Bethesda
    6410 Rockledge Dr Ste 503, Bethesda, MD 20817 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 530-1700
    Germantown office
    20528 Boland Farm Rd Ste 202, Germantown, MD 20876 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 530-1700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Holy Cross Germantown Hospital
  • Suburban Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Urinary Incontinence
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bladder Infection
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Sep 07, 2019
    A CT scan for a TAVR showed some lesions on bladder. Dr Sterling was quickly available for a consultation, a subsequent CYSTOURETHROSCOPY WITH BLADDER TUMOR RESECTION with a fine medical team at Suburban Hospital and follow-up consultation and treatment. All with dispatch, and fine, first rate professionalism.
    — Sep 07, 2019
    About Dr. Kathleen Sterling, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    14 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1003041765
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • University of Maryland Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF MD SCH OF MED
    Undergraduate School
    • Vanderbilt University
    Board Certifications
    • Urology
