Dr. Stergiopoulos has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kathleen Stergiopoulos, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kathleen Stergiopoulos, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Commack, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with Saint Charles Hospital, St. Catherine of Siena Hospital, St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center and Stony Brook University Hospital.
Dr. Stergiopoulos works at
Locations
-
1
Chspp - Catholic Health Services Physician500 Commack Rd Unit 150D, Commack, NY 11725 Directions (934) 223-7123
-
2
Stonybrook Dialysis Clinic26 Research Way, East Setauket, NY 11733 Directions (631) 444-0580
-
3
University Physicians3001 Express Dr N Ste 200B, Islandia, NY 11749 Directions (631) 444-9970
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Charles Hospital
- St. Catherine of Siena Hospital
- St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center
- Stony Brook University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Stergiopoulos?
Dr. Stergiopoulos is very thorough. She will order a battery of tests to try to get the bottom of your heart issue. She’s also very patient, considerate, and professional. She will take her time and ask a lot of questions. I highly recommend her.
About Dr. Kathleen Stergiopoulos, MD
- Cardiology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1457465023
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stergiopoulos accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stergiopoulos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stergiopoulos works at
Dr. Stergiopoulos has seen patients for Heart Disease and Heart Palpitations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stergiopoulos on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Stergiopoulos. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stergiopoulos.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stergiopoulos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stergiopoulos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.