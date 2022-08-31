Overview

Dr. Kathleen Srock, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Denver, CO. They completed their residency with Mount Sinai Medical Center



Dr. Srock works at Mountain Rheumatology in Denver, CO with other offices in Lakewood, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Fibromyalgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.