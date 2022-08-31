Dr. Kathleen Srock, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Srock is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kathleen Srock, MD
Dr. Kathleen Srock, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Denver, CO. They completed their residency with Mount Sinai Medical Center
Mountain Rheumatology4500 E 9th Ave Ste 500, Denver, CO 80220 Directions (303) 963-0929
Mountain Rheumatology1805 Kipling St Ste 105, Lakewood, CO 80215 Directions (720) 764-6351
- Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
- Rose Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
I’ve read reviews that were not great on Dr Srock. My experience was as good as it gets. She asks a lot of questions to understand my overall health and current issues. Super friendly and engaging. High recommend her.
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
Dr. Srock has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Srock accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Srock has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Srock has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Srock on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Srock. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Srock.
