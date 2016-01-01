Dr. Squires has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kathleen Squires, MD
Overview
Dr. Kathleen Squires, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Infectious Disease. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Dr. Squires works at
Locations
Jefferson Infectious Disease Associates33 S 9th St Ste 220, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Kathleen Squires, MD
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- 41 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Weill Cornell Medical College
- Drexel University College of Medicine
- Drexel University College of Medicine
- Drexel University College of Medicine
- Infectious Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Squires has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Squires works at
Dr. Squires speaks Spanish.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Squires. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Squires.
