Dr. Kathleen Spiers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spiers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kathleen Spiers, MD
Overview
Dr. Kathleen Spiers, MD is a Clinical Nurse Specialist in Bartlett, TN. They specialize in Nursing (Clinical Nurse Specialist), has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / CHATTANOOGA and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Calhoun, Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis, Baptist Memorial Hospital - Tipton, Baptist Memorial Hospital - Union County, Methodist University Hospital, Saint Francis Hospital and University of Mississippi Medical Center - Grenada.
Dr. Spiers works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Kathleen Spiers, MD2996 Kate Bond Rd Ste 100, Bartlett, TN 38133 Directions (901) 383-5570
-
2
Raymond Osarogiagbon, MD80 Humphreys Center Dr Ste 330, Memphis, TN 38120 Directions (901) 752-6131
-
3
Kathleen Spiers, MD1300 Sunset Dr Ste Q, Grenada, MS 38901 Directions (662) 294-9101
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Calhoun
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Tipton
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Union County
- Methodist University Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital
- University of Mississippi Medical Center - Grenada
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Spiers?
Dr. Spiers is an excellent physician who takes the time to talk to her patients rather than rushing in and out of the exam room. . In addition to being extremely knowledgeable about my rare condition, she has a caring bedside manner.
About Dr. Kathleen Spiers, MD
- Nursing (Clinical Nurse Specialist)
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1699776518
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / CHATTANOOGA
- Hematology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Spiers has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Spiers accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Spiers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Spiers works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Spiers. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spiers.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Spiers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Spiers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.