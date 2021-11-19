See All Dermatologists in Dunedin, FL
Dr. Kathleen Soe, DO

Dermatology
2.5 (67)
Accepting new patients
Dr. Kathleen Soe, DO is a Dermatologist in Dunedin, FL. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Soe works at Virginia Street Dermatology in Dunedin, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Birthmark, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Keloid Scar along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

    Virginia Street Dermatology
    Virginia Street Dermatology
725 Virginia St, Dunedin, FL 34698
(727) 734-4551

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Birthmark
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Keloid Scar
Birthmark
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Keloid Scar
Acne
Cold Sore
Contact Dermatitis
Dermatitis
Herpes Simplex Infection
Ringworm
Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Skin Tag Removal
Actinic Keratosis
Fungal Nail Infection
Seborrheic Keratosis
Skin Discoloration
Warts
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Acne Surgery
Athlete's Foot
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Cellulitis
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Dry Skin
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Excision of Skin Cancer
Excision of Skin Lesion
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Folliculitis
Hair Loss
Hidradenitis
Hives
Impetigo
Intertrigo
Itchy Skin
Lipomas
Melanoma
Melanoma Screening
Mole Evaluation
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection
Psoriasis
Psoriatic Arthritis
Shingles
Skin Cancer
Spider Veins
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Tinea Versicolor
Varicose Eczema
Varicose Veins
Acanthosis Nigricans
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Bedsores
Burn Injuries
Canker Sore
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Destruction of Penile Lesion
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics
Erysipelas
Excessive Sweating
Excision
Genital Warts
Granuloma of Skin
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object
Jock Itch
Kaposi's Sarcoma
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Lice
Lichen Planus
Merkel Cell Carcinoma
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Pemphigoid
Pemphigus
Pityriasis Rosea
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
Rash
Scabies
Second-Degree Burns
Shaving of Skin Lesion
Skin Ulcer
Sunburn
Telogen Effluvium
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    2.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 67 ratings
    Patient Ratings (67)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (41)
    Nov 19, 2021
    After going to several dermatologists in the area I went to see Dr. Soe over 13 years ago and have been with her ever since. She was the first doctor to treat my skin problems properly and I am always greeted with a kind and professional attitude. The staff is wonderful as well and does their best to get me in if an unexpected issue arises. I would 100% recommend Dr. Soe!
    Kathy Brewer — Nov 19, 2021
    • Dermatology
    • English
    • 1386633394
    • NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
