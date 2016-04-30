Overview

Dr. Kathleen Smith, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Henderson, NV. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University of Kentucky College of Medicine.



Dr. Smith works at Ultimate U Medical Inc in Henderson, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.