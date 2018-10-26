Overview

Dr. Kathleen Smith, MD is a Dermatologist in Decatur, GA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa and is affiliated with Emory Decatur Hospital.



Dr. Smith works at Dermpath and Dermatology Consultants in Decatur, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Hair Loss, Dry Skin and Acne along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.