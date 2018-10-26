Dr. Kathleen Smith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kathleen Smith, MD is a Dermatologist in Decatur, GA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa and is affiliated with Emory Decatur Hospital.
Interim1428 Scott Blvd, Decatur, GA 30030 Directions (678) 904-4932
New Office1670 Scott Blvd Ste 202, Decatur, GA 30033 Directions (678) 904-4932
- Emory Decatur Hospital
I took my teenage daughter there today because of exasperating acne. The staff was very friendly and professional, the office itself was lovely and immaculate, and Dr. Smith expertly came up with a plan to help. She clearly knows what she’s doing and I feel my daughter will now receive the help she needs. I’m thrilled.
- Dermatology
- 47 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Walter Reed Army Inst Of Research
- Walter Reed Army Med Ctr
- Emh Regional Medical Center
- Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa
- University of Iowa
- Dermatology, Dermatopathology and Diagnostic Laboratory & Dermatological Immunology
Dr. Smith has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Smith accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Smith has seen patients for Hair Loss, Dry Skin and Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Smith on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Smith speaks Spanish.
56 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.