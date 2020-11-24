Overview

Dr. Kathleen Shimp, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lehigh Acres, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University of Florida and is affiliated with Lee Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Shimp works at Physicians' Primary Care in Lehigh Acres, FL with other offices in Fort Myers, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Amniocentesis, C-Section and Vaginal Delivery and VBAC along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.