Overview

Dr. Kathleen Sempeles, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Camp Hill, PA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Milton S Hershey Medical Center and Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center.



Dr. Sempeles works at Select Physical Therapy in Camp Hill, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.