Dr. Scott has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kathleen Scott, DO
Overview
Dr. Kathleen Scott, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Frisco, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Scott works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Texoma Infusion and Vascular Access Pllc5150 Warren Pkwy, Frisco, TX 75034 Directions (972) 403-8184
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Scott?
She has been my neurologist since 2019, after having some tingling around the head region. She is meticulous and made sure MRI's and CT scans were done to figure out possible causes. She is super friendly and takes the time to thoroughly exam and explain results and finding. Super blessed to have her watching over me!
About Dr. Kathleen Scott, DO
- Neurology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1023269495
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Scott accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Scott has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Scott works at
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Scott. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scott.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Scott, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Scott appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.