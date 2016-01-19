Overview

Dr. Kathleen Schaeffer, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Camden, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.



Dr. Schaeffer works at Cooper University Health Care in Camden, NJ with other offices in Sewell, NJ and Voorhees, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Fetal Cardiac Monitoring, Abnormal Uterine Bleeding and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.