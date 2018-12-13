Overview

Dr. Kathleen Sawada, MD is a Dermatologist in Golden, CO. They specialize in Dermatology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Wake Forest Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Lutheran Medical Center, Rose Medical Center and St. Anthony Hospital.



Dr. Sawada works at ACCENT DERMATOLOGY AND LASER INSTITUTE in Golden, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Hair Loss, Second-Degree Burns and Itchy Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.