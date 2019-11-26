See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Rochester, NY
Dr. Kathleen Robischon, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3 (28)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Kathleen Robischon, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Rochester, NY. They completed their residency with Genesee Hospital

Dr. Robischon works at Genesee Valley OB/GYN in Rochester, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

  1. 1
    Highlands Womens Health
    990 South Ave Ste 103, Rochester, NY 14620

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Rochester General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis and Phlebitis in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
    • MVP Health Care

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Nov 26, 2019
    Kathleen Robischon is a wonderful, kind, and compassionate doctor. I have been a patient of hers for 14 years and counting. Love you Kathy!
    Andrea Orzilio — Nov 26, 2019
    Photo: Dr. Kathleen Robischon, MD
    About Dr. Kathleen Robischon, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • English
    • 1023180809
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Genesee Hospital
    Residency

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kathleen Robischon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Robischon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Robischon has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Robischon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Robischon works at Genesee Valley OB/GYN in Rochester, NY. View the full address on Dr. Robischon’s profile.

    Dr. Robischon has seen patients for Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Robischon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Robischon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Robischon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Robischon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Robischon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

