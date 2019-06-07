Overview

Dr. Kathleen Rivera, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in New Milford, CT. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIV OF PR SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital.



Dr. Rivera works at New Milford Hospital in New Milford, CT with other offices in Danbury, CT. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD, Anxiety and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.