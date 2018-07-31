Dr. Kathleen Rausch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rausch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kathleen Rausch, MD
Overview
Dr. Kathleen Rausch, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Reston, VA. They graduated from University of Texas Health and Science Center and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center.
Locations
Physicians for Ob/Gyn Care1800 Town Center Dr Ste 222, Reston, VA 20190 Directions (703) 977-4974Monday8:30am - 4:00pmTuesday8:30am - 4:00pmWednesday8:30am - 4:00pmThursday8:30am - 4:00pmFriday8:30am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Reston Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Rausch is one of the best doctors I have seen. She has a wonderful bedside manner and explains things in detail, without being confusing. She cares about her patients and their well being. Her Staffs are very kind. She has a soothing, comforting personality coupled with strong knowledge in her field and I strongly recommend her.
About Dr. Kathleen Rausch, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1013979806
Education & Certifications
- Albany Medical Center
- University of Texas Health and Science Center
