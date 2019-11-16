Dr. Kathleen Rasmussen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rasmussen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kathleen Rasmussen, MD
Overview
Dr. Kathleen Rasmussen, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF UTAH.
Dr. Rasmussen works at
Locations
Obstetrical and Gynecological Associates of Corpus Christi5920 Saratoga Blvd, Corpus Christi, TX 78414 Directions (361) 994-5454
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very kind and caring.
About Dr. Kathleen Rasmussen, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1447225065
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF UTAH
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rasmussen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rasmussen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rasmussen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rasmussen has seen patients for Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer, Pap Smear and Hysteroscopy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rasmussen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Rasmussen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rasmussen.
