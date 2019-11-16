Overview

Dr. Kathleen Rasmussen, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF UTAH.



Dr. Rasmussen works at OBGYN Associates Corpus Christi in Corpus Christi, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer, Pap Smear and Hysteroscopy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.