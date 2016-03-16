Dr. Prendergast has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kathleen Prendergast, MD
Dr. Kathleen Prendergast, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Glen Burnie, MD. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center and Anne Arundel Medical Center.
UM Center for Diabetes and Endocrinology at UM BWMC255 Hospital Dr Ste 9, Glen Burnie, MD 21061 Directions (410) 787-4940
- UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center
- Anne Arundel Medical Center
After seeing 2 different doctors from other locations that didn't know why I was having health problems I decided to schedule a visit with Dr. Prendergast. I was seen on time,she asked all the right questions and listened to me then ordered blood work that told me everything I needed to know and how to handle my health. She was very friendly, informative and quick to the phone when I called for my results. I would highly recommend her to anyone.
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 25 years of experience
- English
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Dr. Prendergast has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Diabetes Type 2, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Prendergast on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Prendergast. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Prendergast.
