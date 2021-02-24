See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Mission Viejo, CA
Dr. Kathleen Pollock, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.5 (22)
Call for new patient details
27 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Kathleen Pollock, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Mission Viejo, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV and is affiliated with Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo.

Dr. Pollock works at Mission OB/GYN Medical Grp Inc in Mission Viejo, CA with other offices in San Clemente, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mission OB/GYN Medical Grp Inc
    26800 Crown Valley Pkwy Ste 525, Mission Viejo, CA 92691 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 364-1040
  2. 2
    Mission OB/GYN Medical Group
    665 Camino de los Mares Ste 303A, San Clemente, CA 92673 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 364-1040

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ovarian Cancer Screening
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Health Net
    • HealthPartners
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Life
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Feb 24, 2021
    Dr. Pollock is fantastic! Above and beyond a "5 star rating". She is kind, very thorough and you will never feel rushed. She truly has concern for all her patients. I highly recommend her and am happy to refer family and friends.
    Carol McCowin — Feb 24, 2021
    About Dr. Kathleen Pollock, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1073519559
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV
    Medical Education

