Dr. Pollock has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kathleen Pollock, MD
Overview
Dr. Kathleen Pollock, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Mission Viejo, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV and is affiliated with Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo.
Dr. Pollock works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Mission OB/GYN Medical Grp Inc26800 Crown Valley Pkwy Ste 525, Mission Viejo, CA 92691 Directions (949) 364-1040
-
2
Mission OB/GYN Medical Group665 Camino de los Mares Ste 303A, San Clemente, CA 92673 Directions (949) 364-1040
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Health Net
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pollock?
Dr. Pollock is fantastic! Above and beyond a “5 star rating”. She is kind, very thorough and you will never feel rushed. She truly has concern for all her patients. I highly recommend her and am happy to refer family and friends.
About Dr. Kathleen Pollock, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1073519559
Education & Certifications
- JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pollock accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pollock has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pollock works at
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Pollock. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pollock.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pollock, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pollock appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.