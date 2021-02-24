Overview

Dr. Kathleen Pollock, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Mission Viejo, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV and is affiliated with Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo.



Dr. Pollock works at Mission OB/GYN Medical Grp Inc in Mission Viejo, CA with other offices in San Clemente, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.