Overview

Dr. Kathleen O'Connor, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Hicksville, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Stony Brook Univ Hsc Sch Med.



Dr. O'Connor works at Advantage Care Physicians Hicks in Hicksville, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.