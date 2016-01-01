Dr. Kathleen O'Connor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. O'Connor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kathleen O'Connor, MD
Dr. Kathleen O'Connor, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Hicksville, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Stony Brook Univ Hsc Sch Med.
Advantage Care Physicians350 S Broadway, Hicksville, NY 11801 Directions (516) 938-0100
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1588608418
- Kings Co Hosp-Downstate
- Stony Brook Univ Hsc Sch Med
Dr. O'Connor has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. O'Connor accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. O'Connor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. O'Connor. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. O'Connor.
