Dr. Kathleen Neuhoff, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Neuhoff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kathleen Neuhoff, DPM
Overview
Dr. Kathleen Neuhoff, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in South Bend, IN. They specialize in Podiatry, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.
Dr. Neuhoff works at
Locations
-
1
Family Foot Care Clinic727 E Jefferson Blvd, South Bend, IN 46617 Directions (574) 287-5859
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Neuhoff?
she is great and caring. most of the time there is not much wait time. They do not double book here. Her father was a practicing podiatrist and she does know a many different ways to treat something.
About Dr. Kathleen Neuhoff, DPM
- Podiatry
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1063412526
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Neuhoff has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Neuhoff accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Neuhoff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Neuhoff works at
Dr. Neuhoff has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Neuhoff on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Neuhoff speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Neuhoff. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Neuhoff.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Neuhoff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Neuhoff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.