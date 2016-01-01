See All Hospice Care And Palliative Medicine Doctors in Cleveland, OH
Dr. Kathleen Neuendorf, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Kathleen Neuendorf, MD

Hospice & Palliative Medicine
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Kathleen Neuendorf, MD is a Hospice & Palliative Medicine Specialist in Cleveland, OH. 

Dr. Neuendorf works at Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cleveland Clinic Main Campus
    9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44195 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (216) 353-0326
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Neuendorf?

    Photo: Dr. Kathleen Neuendorf, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Kathleen Neuendorf, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Neuendorf to family and friends

    Dr. Neuendorf's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Neuendorf

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Kathleen Neuendorf, MD.

    About Dr. Kathleen Neuendorf, MD

    Specialties
    • Hospice & Palliative Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1326207366
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Cleveland Clinic

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kathleen Neuendorf, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Neuendorf is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Neuendorf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Neuendorf works at Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, OH. View the full address on Dr. Neuendorf’s profile.

    Dr. Neuendorf has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Neuendorf.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Neuendorf, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Neuendorf appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.