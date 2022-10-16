Overview

Dr. Kathleen Murphy, MD is an Urology Specialist in Rahway, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital At Rahway and University Hospital.



Dr. Murphy works at RWJ University Hospital Rahway in Rahway, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.