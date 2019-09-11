Dr. Kathleen Mulligan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mulligan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kathleen Mulligan, MD
Overview
Dr. Kathleen Mulligan, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel.
Locations
Greewich Village OBGYN314 W 14th St Fl 4, New York, NY 10014 Directions (212) 206-1610
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I've been going to Dr. Mulligan for a handful of years now. She is knowledgable and in my experience, reassuring. When I had an urgent issue with birth control she followed up immediately, and with genuine concern and care. Her office staff are communicative, and some of the kindest and most professional which is hard to come by even when you find a doctor you like. I wouldn't hesitate in recommending her to anyone.
About Dr. Kathleen Mulligan, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Bengali and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- St Vincents Hosp
- UMDNJ-Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
