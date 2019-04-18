Overview

Dr. Kathleen Mulligan, MD is a Dermatologist in Westlake, OH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Mulligan works at Westshore Dermatology in Westlake, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Contact Dermatitis and Dry Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.